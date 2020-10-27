Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ACBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Shares of ACBI opened at $14.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $320.41 million, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 17.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACBI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 163.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $252,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.