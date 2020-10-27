Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Atlas Copco to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $45.59 on Friday. Atlas Copco has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.59.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 28.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

