ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ATVDY. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS ATVDY opened at $2.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average of $2.62. ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $4.45.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital development and multimedia, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production and distribution of audiovisual content through its television channels, as well as satellite, cable, and broadband operators; and rights management business.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.