ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

ATVDY stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.62. ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $4.45.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital development and multimedia, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production and distribution of audiovisual content through its television channels, as well as satellite, cable, and broadband operators; and rights management business.

