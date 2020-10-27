Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:AI)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp (TSE:AI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment stock opened at C$11.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.98, a current ratio of 104.44 and a quick ratio of 104.41. The firm has a market cap of $466.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.68. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a one year low of C$6.72 and a one year high of C$14.87.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$16.24 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 0.9599999 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AI. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$12.77 to C$12.91 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, including first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

