AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.3% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in AT&T by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 83,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its position in AT&T by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $195.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.67.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.58.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

