Australian REIT Income Fund (HRR.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 29th

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.
Australian REIT Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$5.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.12.
About Australian REIT Income Fund
