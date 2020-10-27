Australian REIT Income Fund (HRR.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 29th

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

Australian REIT Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$5.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.12.

About Australian REIT Income Fund

Australian REIT Income Fund is an equity mutual fund launched by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc The fund is managed by Macquarie Private Portfolio Management. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The fund invests primarily in publically listed Australian real estate investment trusts and companies engaged in real estate industry in Australia.

