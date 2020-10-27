AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Rikoon Group LLC

Rikoon Group LLC lessened its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,803,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,526,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,718 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth $144,007,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 15.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,556,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,298,000 after purchasing an additional 725,486 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth $106,051,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 601.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 272,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,093,000 after acquiring an additional 233,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.81.

NYSE AVB opened at $143.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.82. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $576.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.09%.

As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 86,380 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

