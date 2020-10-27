Avnet (AVT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. On average, analysts expect Avnet to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Avnet alerts:

AVT opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.