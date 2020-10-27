Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axos Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of AX opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.34. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $30.89.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.72 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Axos Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Axos Financial by 69.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 9,870 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

