AXT (AXTI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AXTI stock opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $237.78 million, a P/E ratio of -82.85 and a beta of 1.93. AXT has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $6.81.

AXTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley Securities downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. B.Riley Securit cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.11.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $30,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $131,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,858.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 94,870 shares of company stock valued at $603,798 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

