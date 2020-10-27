B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (BPM.L) (LON:BPM) Insider Purchases £2,069.16 in Stock

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (BPM.L) (LON:BPM) insider Daniel Topping purchased 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.37) per share, with a total value of £2,069.16 ($2,703.37).

Daniel Topping also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 11th, Daniel Topping bought 929 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (BPM.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £2,043.80 ($2,670.24).

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (BPM.L) stock opened at GBX 273 ($3.57) on Tuesday. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 133 ($1.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 276.02 ($3.61). The company has a quick ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $84.20 million and a P/E ratio of 7.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 243.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 220.94.

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, developmental capital/acquisition capital, startups, management buyouts, management buyins, and hive offs. The firm does not invest in insurance companies or businesses exposed to principle risk.

