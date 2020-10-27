Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) (BAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 29th

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) (TSE:BAD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of TSE:BAD opened at C$39.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.38. Badger Daylighting Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$18.00 and a 52 week high of C$41.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.90.

Get Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) alerts:

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) (TSE:BAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$134.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$137.40 million. Analysts predict that Badger Daylighting Ltd. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

BAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) from C$30.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) from C$31.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

In related news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.05, for a total transaction of C$380,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,400 shares in the company, valued at C$1,841,620.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) Company Profile

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.