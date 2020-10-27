Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) (BAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 16th

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) (TSE:BAD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of TSE BAD opened at C$39.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.90. Badger Daylighting Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$18.00 and a 1-year high of C$41.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$38.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.38.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) (TSE:BAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$134.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$137.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Badger Daylighting Ltd. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) from C$31.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) from C$30.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

In related news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.05, for a total transaction of C$380,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,841,620.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

