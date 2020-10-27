Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BOCH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Get Bank of Commerce alerts:

NASDAQ BOCH opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.43. Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $12.31. The company has a market cap of $140.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.70.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 21.22%. Research analysts expect that Bank of Commerce will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 28th. Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

In other Bank of Commerce news, CFO James A. Sundquist purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,227 shares in the company, valued at $114,202.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOCH. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 443.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 20,102 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 24,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 16,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.