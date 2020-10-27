Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 29.90%.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $445.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $47.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.65.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

