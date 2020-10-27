Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

BMRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

BMRC stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $47.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $445.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.65.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 29.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 26.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 20.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 45.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

