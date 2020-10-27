Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Bank of Montreal from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Desjardins restated a hold rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal to a neutral rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $63.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.21. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at $53,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

