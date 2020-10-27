Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their sell rating on shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.
OTCMKTS:BKIMF opened at $4.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.61. Bankinter has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $6.82.
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃnea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.
