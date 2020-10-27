Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF)

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BKIMF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of BKIMF stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $6.82.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃ­nea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.

