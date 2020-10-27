Baristas Coffee (OTCMKTS:BCCI) vs. Shake Shack (OTCMKTS:SHAK) Critical Analysis

Baristas Coffee (OTCMKTS:BCCI) and Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Baristas Coffee and Shake Shack’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baristas Coffee N/A N/A N/A Shake Shack -1.64% -1.40% -0.48%

Baristas Coffee has a beta of 6.26, suggesting that its stock price is 526% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shake Shack has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.3% of Shake Shack shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Shake Shack shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Baristas Coffee and Shake Shack’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baristas Coffee $20,000.00 132.58 -$310,000.00 N/A N/A Shake Shack $594.52 million 4.93 $19.83 million $0.72 98.36

Shake Shack has higher revenue and earnings than Baristas Coffee.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Baristas Coffee and Shake Shack, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baristas Coffee 0 0 0 0 N/A Shake Shack 3 13 6 0 2.14

Shake Shack has a consensus price target of $62.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.45%. Given Shake Shack’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Shake Shack is more favorable than Baristas Coffee.

Summary

Shake Shack beats Baristas Coffee on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baristas Coffee

Barista Coffee Company, Inc., doing business as Baristas, operates as a specialty drive-through beverage retailer in the United States. The company offers hot and cold beverages, including specialty coffees, blended teas, and other custom drinks, as well as smoothies, fresh-baked pastries, and other confections. It also provides beverages, such as hot apple cider, hot chocolate, frozen coffees, and other products. In addition, the company promotes and sells Baristas merchandise, calendars, mugs, T-shirts, and hats. As of May 28, 2020, it operated through ten coffee stands in the greater Seattle area. Barista Coffee Company, Inc. also sells its merchandise and other novelties through its baristas.tv Website. The company was formerly known as Innovative Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Barista Coffee Company, Inc. in May 2010. Barista Coffee Company, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Kent, Washington.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc. owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks. Shake Shack Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

