Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Barry Callebaut from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of BYCBF stock opened at $2,150.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,149.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,023.37. Barry Callebaut has a 52 week low of $1,860.00 and a 52 week high of $2,256.26.

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, and fillings. It also offers treasury, management, conference, and training centre services. The company serves food manufacturers and artisans, as well as professional users of chocolate, including chocolatiers, pastry chefs, or bakers; and products for vending machines.

