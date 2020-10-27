Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BASFY shares. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Main First Bank raised Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Basf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

Get Basf alerts:

Basf stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.32. Basf has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Basf had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Basf will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.