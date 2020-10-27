Becle SAB de (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Raised to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Becle SAB de (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Becle SAB de from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Becle SAB de alerts:

Becle SAB de stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05. Becle SAB de has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.30.

Becle, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and ready to drink cocktails in Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers tequila under the 1800, Jose Cuervo Especial, Jose Cuervo Tradicional, Reserva de la Familia, Azul Centenario, and Maestro Dobel brand names; whiskey under the North American Whiskey, Stranahan's, Tincup, Pendleton, Irish Whiskey, Bushmills, and The Sexton brand names; rum under the Kraken brand name; and vodka under Three Olives and Hangar 1 brand names.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Becle SAB de Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becle SAB de and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.