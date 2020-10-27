Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,796 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1,048.0% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 44,690 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 40,797 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,647 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in Verizon Communications by 5.7% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 4,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 32,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 13.4% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,098 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.24 and a 200 day moving average of $57.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $239.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

A number of analysts have commented on VZ shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Argus raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

