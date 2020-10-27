Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.5% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. State Street Corp grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $779,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,089 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,654,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,494 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,870,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,232 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,513,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,327 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

NYSE:XOM opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.81. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $73.12. The stock has a market cap of $141.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

