Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 681 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.7% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,125,560.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $78.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $199.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.03 and its 200-day moving average is $80.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

