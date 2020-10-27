Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist Securiti cut their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.04.

CVX opened at $70.94 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $122.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

