BGC Partners (BGCP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect BGC Partners to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. BGC Partners has set its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. BGC Partners had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 42.18%. The firm had revenue of $519.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.40 million. On average, analysts expect BGC Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. BGC Partners has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $6.14. The company has a market cap of $913.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81 and a beta of 1.58.

Several brokerages have commented on BGCP. BidaskClub raised shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

