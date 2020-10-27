Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biocept, Inc. is a commercial stage oncology diagnostics company. It has developed technology platforms for capture and analysis of circulating tumor cells and circulating tumor DNA utilizing a standard blood sample to provide physicians. The company offers OncoCEE-BR (TM) test for breast cancer. Biocept, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Biocept from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

NASDAQ:BIOC opened at $4.36 on Friday. Biocept has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average is $5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). Biocept had a negative return on equity of 142.34% and a negative net margin of 462.43%. The firm had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Research analysts predict that Biocept will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biocept stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

