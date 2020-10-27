BioTelemetry (BEAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $99.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.93 million. On average, analysts expect BioTelemetry to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BEAT stock opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.60. BioTelemetry has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $55.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.50, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on BioTelemetry in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on BioTelemetry in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

