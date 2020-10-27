Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

TSE BDT opened at C$6.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $339.98 million and a PE ratio of 12.57. Bird Construction Inc. has a twelve month low of C$3.96 and a twelve month high of C$7.30.

Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$282.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$241.79 million. Research analysts forecast that Bird Construction Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$11.00 price objective on Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

