Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Now Covered by CIBC

Equities research analysts at CIBC began coverage on shares of Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Bird Construction from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Bird Construction from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Bird Construction from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

OTCMKTS:BIRDF opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.54. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $5.48.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

