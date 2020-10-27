Black Diamond Group (BDI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Black Diamond Group to post earnings of C($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.30 million.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

BDI stock opened at C$1.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.50. The stock has a market cap of $92.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.09. Black Diamond Group has a 52-week low of C$0.90 and a 52-week high of C$2.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.25 price target on shares of Black Diamond Group in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.