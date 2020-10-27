Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG stock opened at $141.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.06. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $145.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PG shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 71,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $10,096,115.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,584,529.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 443,391 shares of company stock valued at $61,105,632 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

