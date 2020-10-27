Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) & GlobeImmune (NASDAQ:GBIM) Critical Survey

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) and GlobeImmune (OTCMKTS:GBIM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.6% of Blueprint Medicines shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Blueprint Medicines shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of GlobeImmune shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Blueprint Medicines and GlobeImmune’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueprint Medicines $66.51 million 85.73 -$347.69 million ($7.27) -14.19 GlobeImmune N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GlobeImmune has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blueprint Medicines.

Profitability

This table compares Blueprint Medicines and GlobeImmune’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueprint Medicines -525.44% -70.39% -49.74% GlobeImmune N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Blueprint Medicines and GlobeImmune, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueprint Medicines 0 2 10 1 2.92 GlobeImmune 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus target price of $104.42, suggesting a potential upside of 1.21%. Given Blueprint Medicines’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Blueprint Medicines is more favorable than GlobeImmune.

Volatility and Risk

Blueprint Medicines has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlobeImmune has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, an orally available and potent inhibitor that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies. In addition, the company is developing BLU-782, an inhibitor targeting the kinase ALK2 for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, a rare genetic disease caused by mutations in the ALK2 gene, ACVR1. The company has collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

GlobeImmune Company Profile

GlobeImmune, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic products for cancer and infectious diseases based on proprietary Tarmogen platform. Its product candidate includes GS-4774, which is in Phase 2 trials for the treatment of patients with chronically infected with hepatitis B virus, as well as with oral antiviral suppressive therapy. The company is also involved in developing GI-6301 for the treatment of cancers expressing the brachyury protein; and GI-6207 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat medullary thyroid cancer. In addition, it is involved in developing GI-4000, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of resected pancreas cancer; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of colorectal cancer. Further, the company is involved in developing various other product candidates targeting various infectious diseases that are in preclinical development stage, which include GI-19000 to treat tuberculosis; GI-2010 for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; and GI-18000 for hepatitis D virus infection. It has strategic collaborations with Gilead Sciences, Inc. and Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Ceres Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to GlobeImmune, Inc. in May 2001. GlobeImmune, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

