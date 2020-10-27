BMO Capital Markets Increases CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$61.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$56.00 to C$61.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James set a C$57.00 price objective on CCL Industries and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TD Securities upgraded CCL Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CCL Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$61.13.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

TSE:CCL.B opened at C$53.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of C$34.57 and a 12-month high of C$59.86.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.