BMO Capital Markets Increases Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$12.00

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MTL. Raymond James set a C$11.25 price objective on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$11.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.50.

Shares of TSE:MTL opened at C$9.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $910.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.71, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.73. Mullen Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$3.85 and a 1 year high of C$10.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.82%.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark bought 30,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$287,640.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at C$432,400. Insiders have bought a total of 32,415 shares of company stock worth $304,946 in the last quarter.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

