BMO Capital Markets Raises CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target to $61.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) began coverage on shares of CCL Industries in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of CCL Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.44.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Shares of CCL Industries stock opened at $40.17 on Friday. CCL Industries has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $44.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.38.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The company's CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.