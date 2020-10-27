Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $144,139,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,223,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,030,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,227 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,120,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,971,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,290 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,212,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,706,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $399,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,008,582.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $92,275.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,449.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 197,364 shares of company stock valued at $8,035,885. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

NYSE:BSX opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day moving average of $37.71. The firm has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

