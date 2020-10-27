BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,586 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 14,807 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of BP by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BP during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on BP from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. BP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.99.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. BP plc has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $40.08. The company has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.94.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.99). BP had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BP plc will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

