Brickley Wealth Management Makes New $225,000 Investment in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Brickley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 138.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 201.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

Shares of HD opened at $276.04 on Tuesday. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

