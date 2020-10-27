Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BRDCY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bridgestone from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bridgestone from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgestone from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Bridgestone from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of Bridgestone stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.00. Bridgestone has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.81.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter. Bridgestone had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 4.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bridgestone will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

