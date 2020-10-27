Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Rikoon Group LLC

Rikoon Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,253,640,000 after acquiring an additional 735,944 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,686 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,369,000 after acquiring an additional 545,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,958,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $464,250,000 after acquiring an additional 327,153 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 270,437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $85,353,000 after acquiring an additional 194,629 shares during the period. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,064,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $358.11 per share, with a total value of $30,081.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli purchased 101,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $361.45 per share, with a total value of $36,773,923.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 597,770 shares of company stock valued at $210,859,793 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $363.04 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $387.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.77 billion, a PE ratio of 68.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $366.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.61.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

