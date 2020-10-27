Brokerages Set Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Target Price at $33.00

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMRC. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $31.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $445.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $47.77.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.