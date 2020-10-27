Brokerages Set Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Target Price at $33.00

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CABGY. UBS Group raised Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average of $26.75. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

See Also: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.