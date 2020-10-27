Brokerages Set Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Target Price at $112.00

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

Several research firms recently commented on MANH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

In related news, Director Edmond Eger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $245,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,556.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MANH. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 30,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $92.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.20 and a 200-day moving average of $87.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.46 and a beta of 1.96. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $106.17.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $149.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.81 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.