Brokerages Set NCC Group plc (NCC.L) (LON:NCC) Target Price at GBX 233.40

NCC Group plc (NCC.L) (LON:NCC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 233.40 ($3.05).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of NCC Group plc (NCC.L) to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group plc (NCC.L) in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

LON NCC opened at GBX 193.76 ($2.53) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.68. NCC Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 125.40 ($1.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 236 ($3.08). The company has a market capitalization of $492.14 million and a PE ratio of 45.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 187.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 173.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from NCC Group plc (NCC.L)’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. NCC Group plc (NCC.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 119.05%.

NCC Group plc (NCC.L) Company Profile

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

