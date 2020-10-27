Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.68. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 24.29%.

BRO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 21,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $971,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

