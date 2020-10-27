Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.46 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 21,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $971,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

